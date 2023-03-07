Previous
Next
It’s Been a Day by 2022julieg
Photo 432

It’s Been a Day

Out my window after a crazy day, a last minute photo so I would have something to post.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise