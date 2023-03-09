Previous
😞 by 2022julieg
I don’t even have a great story to tell…ugh. Here’s hoping it will heal itself and I’ll avoid a surgery for a torn meniscus.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Phil Howcroft ace
ouch good luck
March 9th, 2023  
