Whole food Healing by 2022julieg
Photo 449

When my shoulders froze a couple of years ago, eating only anti inflammatory foods made a huge difference in my pain levels. It’s time to do this again to try and heal my knees naturally. Day one starts tomorrow.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

