Rest Easy by 2022julieg
Rest Easy

Today we had the graveside service for my sister who passed in October. It was a lovely service and we had a beautiful day for it as well.
25th March 2023

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Phil Howcroft ace
I am pleased the service went well and the day was beautiful. It seems a long time from October to the service
March 25th, 2023  
