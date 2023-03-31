Previous
Waiting… by 2022julieg
Waiting…

I wait on a train at least three times a week. It’s fascinating to see the variety of graffiti-and watching the art pass by makes the wait go quickly. The colors on this train car caught my eye.
Julie

I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
