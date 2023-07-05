Sign up
Previous
Photo 552
Posing
My fav puppy with my favorite tree in the background. (Sorry for all the puppy pics-I have no time for anything other than quick shots with my phone!)
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
552
photos
26
followers
31
following
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th July 2023 4:31pm
Tags
pebblethepup
