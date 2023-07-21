Previous
Member-Guest by 2022julieg
Member-Guest

Last year at this tournament, my husband’s guest accidentally caught the cart on fire-so this year’s outfit was all about flames! Had to document 😂
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Diana ace
Lovely shot, what a great day for a round of golf!
July 22nd, 2023  
