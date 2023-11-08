Previous
Yellow by 2022julieg
Photo 678

Yellow

The leaves have been an intense color the past few days, but are now rapidly falling. I’m enjoying them while they last!
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise