Sweet Moment by 2022julieg
Photo 738

Sweet Moment

An early morning photo…coffee and a dog a my feet.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Kerry McCarthy
Aww, what a sweet face. I love the coloring around the eyes!
January 7th, 2024  
