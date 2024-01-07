Sign up
Photo 738
Sweet Moment
An early morning photo…coffee and a dog a my feet.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th January 2024 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pebblethepup
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Aww, what a sweet face. I love the coloring around the eyes!
January 7th, 2024
