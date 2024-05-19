Sign up
Previous
Photo 2934
Lazing on a Sunny Sunday Afternoon
Photo choreography by me, taken by Him. I've been humming this since the sun came out!
https://youtu.be/OU6EyXcFBxA?si=l5i7ZMrYfnbyZMHp
19th May 2024
19th May 24
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4973
photos
216
followers
101
following
Tags
sixws-150
,
mayhalf-2024
,
songtitle-106
Diana
ace
How lovely to see you chilling!
May 19th, 2024
