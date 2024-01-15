Previous
Goodbye mum by 365_cal
15 / 365

Goodbye mum

Today we said goodbye to my mum. This is the picture that was on her coffin.
15th January 2024

Cal Parry

@365_cal
I’m Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain. I did this challenge a few years ago, but life took over and I didn’t finish...
4% complete

Photo Details

