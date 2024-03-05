Sign up
62 / 365
Selfies are not my thing!
Trying to get a photo of my perm for a friend 🙄
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
0
0
Cal Parry
@365_cal
I’m Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain. I did this challenge a few years ago, but life took over and I didn’t finish...
65
photos
1
followers
0
following
17% complete
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th March 2024 3:40pm
