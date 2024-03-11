Previous
Sad day by 365_cal
64 / 365

Sad day

We’re raiding the box of goodies that I got for Mother’s Day off my daughter. We had to cancel our 3 week trip to America due to my health issues. I need a CT scan on Friday.
Cal Parry

I’m Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain. I did this challenge a few years ago, but life took over and I didn’t finish...
