Boxing Day film quiz - anyone know which film this is from??? by 365anne
Photo 1331

Boxing Day film quiz - anyone know which film this is from???

Oh, and a bit of a Christmas Selfie too!
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Anne

JackieR ace
My favourite!!!! Clarence the trainee angel, George Bailey who's deaf in one ear and the nasty Mr Potter.






(Or Tinkerbell and Peter Pan and we have to say those words)
December 26th, 2019  
JackieR ace
Nice selfie in a Christmas jumper btw Anne!!!!
December 26th, 2019  
Anne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Sorry, none of the above Jackie!! Thanks for the selfie/jumper comment, I refuse to buy a Christmas jumper per se, this is a fleecy top which is as near as I come to it!!!
December 26th, 2019  
