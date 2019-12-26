Sign up
Photo 1331
Boxing Day film quiz - anyone know which film this is from???
Oh, and a bit of a Christmas Selfie too!
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1331
photos
76
followers
62
following
364% complete
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
26th December 2019 10:43am
JackieR
ace
My favourite!!!! Clarence the trainee angel, George Bailey who's deaf in one ear and the nasty Mr Potter.
(Or Tinkerbell and Peter Pan and we have to say those words)
December 26th, 2019
JackieR
ace
Nice selfie in a Christmas jumper btw Anne!!!!
December 26th, 2019
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sorry, none of the above Jackie!! Thanks for the selfie/jumper comment, I refuse to buy a Christmas jumper per se, this is a fleecy top which is as near as I come to it!!!
December 26th, 2019
(Or Tinkerbell and Peter Pan and we have to say those words)