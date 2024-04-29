Previous
Cows by 365anne
Photo 2823

Cows

Just before Cookie and I got chased by one of them!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That must have been a bit scary. I love all the wild flowers among the grasses.
April 29th, 2024  
Desi
Oops. I too like cows - but only on the other side of the fence
April 29th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice shot , they are such inquisitive animals
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise