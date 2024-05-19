Sign up
Photo 2843
Ruby Wedding Rose
I was pleased to see this rose flowering as my dad bought it for us 3 years ago on our Ruby Wedding anniversary
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
