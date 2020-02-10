Sign up
Photo 1376
Where natural meets man-made FOR2020 "Man-made"
This seemed like a good way to bridge between the nature shots of last week and now the man made focus for this week in Flash of Red 2020 - the edge of the thatched roof meeting the walls
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
2
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1376
photos
80
followers
60
following
376% complete
Lesley
ace
Great pov
February 10th, 2020
Hazel
ace
I would have loved a thatched house - but, married to an insurance claims expert, it was never going to happen!!
February 10th, 2020
