Lent photo a day challenge - Drink - We are so blessed to have access to clean water at the turn of a tap - spare a thought for those who do not by 365anne
Photo 1405

Lent photo a day challenge - Drink - We are so blessed to have access to clean water at the turn of a tap - spare a thought for those who do not

10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
