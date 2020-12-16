Previous
New kid on the block (or in the family!) by 365anne
Photo 1658

New kid on the block (or in the family!)

so new decoration on the tree!
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very nice decoration. Love the blue glow.
December 16th, 2020  
