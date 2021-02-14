Previous
FoR2021 Trinkets, treasure and trash by 365anne
Photo 1718

FoR2021 Trinkets, treasure and trash

This was the ring that my father bought my mother on their Ruby Wedding anniversary. Seemed appropriate for today
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Anne

Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
JackieR ace
Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
February 14th, 2021  
