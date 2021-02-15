Previous
FoR2021 Portrait week 1 by 365anne
Photo 1719

FoR2021 Portrait week 1

This lovely guy sits in my therapy room, def deserving of a portrait shot!
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely close up.
February 15th, 2021  
