Photo 1831
For get pushed this week
Mary Siegle said " In your album lately I see mostly natural forms and soft curves. So for your challenge, i'd like to see some hard surfaces and/or hard angles." So here is my first one!
@mcsiegle
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
4
1
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1885
photos
81
followers
80
following
501% complete
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1825
1826
1827
1828
54
1829
1830
1831
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th June 2021 8:31am
Tags
get-pushed-463
Anne
ace
@mcsiegle
Thanks for this challenge - already it is making me look differently at things around me! Here is my first try
June 8th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really great use of focus Annie, I love it
June 8th, 2021
Anne
ace
@koalagardens
Oh, thank you so much!! Bit of a departure from my comfort zone for me as you will know! But good to be out there though
June 8th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
That was scary quick! I gave you the challenge before heading to bed, woke up in the middle of the night and find this! (Of course I know you're six hours ahead of me.) What can I say? Great response! The use of the shallow DOF makes an intriguing image. Mission accomplished, in record time. Now, back to bed for me.
June 8th, 2021
