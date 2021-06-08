Previous
For get pushed this week by 365anne
Photo 1831

For get pushed this week

Mary Siegle said " In your album lately I see mostly natural forms and soft curves. So for your challenge, i’d like to see some hard surfaces and/or hard angles." So here is my first one! @mcsiegle
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Anne

@mcsiegle Thanks for this challenge - already it is making me look differently at things around me! Here is my first try
June 8th, 2021  
really great use of focus Annie, I love it
June 8th, 2021  
@koalagardens Oh, thank you so much!! Bit of a departure from my comfort zone for me as you will know! But good to be out there though
June 8th, 2021  
That was scary quick! I gave you the challenge before heading to bed, woke up in the middle of the night and find this! (Of course I know you’re six hours ahead of me.) What can I say? Great response! The use of the shallow DOF makes an intriguing image. Mission accomplished, in record time. Now, back to bed for me.
June 8th, 2021  
