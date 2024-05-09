Previous
Canada Goose and two goslings by 365anne
Canada Goose and two goslings

It was lovely to spot these on my walk around the gravel pits this morning
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography.
