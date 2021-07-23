Not rusty.....

Previous
Photo 1875

but not beautiful either! Wasnt sure if this was a snake skin or a flat snake......... Found when I was out walking this morning
23rd July 2021

Anne

@365anne
Anne
Diana ace
Hope it was just a skin, lovely colour and textures.
July 23rd, 2021  
