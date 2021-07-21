Previous
Next
Rusty 4 by 365anne
Photo 1874

Rusty 4

Frogger @tdaug80 said: "I enjoyed all of your flower photos. For your challenge, I'm asking you to photograph something less beautiful. Photograph something rusty." for my GP challenge this week. Another rusty tool shot for today
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Best one to date!!!
July 21st, 2021  
Peter H ace
Nice setting, and great detail.
July 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise