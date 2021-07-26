Sign up
Inside
the monster boat! With some of the crew - Cap'n and First Mate sitting facing the camera, taxi service with his back to the camera!!
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Diana
ace
Great shot of this inside, I never realized they were so classy.
July 26th, 2021
