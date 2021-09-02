Previous
Next
Dressed dresser by 365anne
Photo 1914

Dressed dresser

Our new dresser arrived today - cleaned and dressed with my things! I'm really pleased with it I have to say, and helped out a worthwhile charity too - win-win
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise