Incoming! by 365anne
Photo 2113

Incoming!

I didnt notice that I had caught the duck coming in to land until I uploaded the photos from my walk onto the computer! A bonus!!
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
