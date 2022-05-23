Previous
Next
Tiny egg by 365anne
Photo 2174

Tiny egg

I found this tiny egg this morning, it is apparently at Robin's egg! Amazing to thing that something living came from such a tiny space.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise