Down but not out
Down but not out

This tree came down in the Spring gales but there is loads of new growth on the fallen branches
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Anne

Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
