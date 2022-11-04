Previous
Next
Crafty.... by 365anne
Photo 2336

Crafty....

I went to a craft morning - never done this before! It is alcohol paint on a tile which is then fired with a blow torch and protected with a coat of spray-on varnish
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise