Previous
Next
No dog to walk by 365anne
Photo 2350

No dog to walk

for the next two weeks, so a workout every morning it is......
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I'm trying to join in with my cousin with doing on line yoga, I'm finding it so hard to get up and do it ( but at least I can stay in my pyjamas!!)

Why no dog walking??
November 21st, 2022  
Anne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I have joined a great group - ladies only - called Pretty Powerful, they cover pretty much all aspects of living well, nutrition, exercise, wellness generally, and they post a new exercise routine every day. Cookie has gone on holiday for two weeks 😔 Lucky dog!!
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise