Photo 2350
No dog to walk
for the next two weeks, so a workout every morning it is......
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
JackieR
ace
I'm trying to join in with my cousin with doing on line yoga, I'm finding it so hard to get up and do it ( but at least I can stay in my pyjamas!!)
Why no dog walking??
November 21st, 2022
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I have joined a great group - ladies only - called Pretty Powerful, they cover pretty much all aspects of living well, nutrition, exercise, wellness generally, and they post a new exercise routine every day. Cookie has gone on holiday for two weeks 😔 Lucky dog!!
November 21st, 2022
Why no dog walking??