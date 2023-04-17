Sign up
Photo 2492
Chancel ceiling
in Peterborough Cathedral
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details
JackieR
ace
oh that looks sumptious - is this where Queen Catherine of Aragon is buried??
April 17th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
A lovely alignment with the cross there. A long time since I went it Peterborough Cathedral. Quite splendid.
April 17th, 2023
