Winterised allotments by 365anne
Photo 2690

Winterised allotments

All resting ready for the replanting of Spring
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Lesley ace
Ah yes. Nice shot.
November 27th, 2023  
