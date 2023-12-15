Previous
Nativity Sets 2 by 365anne
Photo 2701

Nativity Sets 2

This is another from the display in our church recently. This is a Celtic Stone set
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Danette Thompson ace
Nice one
December 15th, 2023  
