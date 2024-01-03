Previous
Shocked! by 365anne
Shocked!

I was shocked to find a tree in full blossom this morning!
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Anne

@365anne
Dawn
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2024  
