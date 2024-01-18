Previous
Cold, crisp and clear by 365anne
Cold, crisp and clear

Did as @30pics4jackiesdiamond suggested and turned round from the view of the sun rise to see the sun reflecting off the bare trees
Anne

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful golden light and reflections.
January 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 18th, 2024  
