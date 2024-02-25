Previous
FoR25 Last one for Negative space by 365anne
Photo 2771

FoR25 Last one for Negative space

As we move into the final days of FoR2024 I have been looking back at what I have learnt - dont know where to start!! Last try for negative space today with another lovely tulip from my bunch
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Anne

