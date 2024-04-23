Previous
Peter? by 365anne
My friend works in a local Church and I noticed this figure when I was with her this morning. We think it must be Peter due to the nets he is holding
Anne

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. I didn’t see the nets until I read your comment.
April 23rd, 2024  
