Cuteness overload

I saw these lovely ducklings again this morning, I think they are the same family I posted on thedarkroom last week. Mum was no-where to be seen and I was concerned about such youngsters being all alone. Greylag and Canada geese were patrolling - I think watching out for the ducklings. I rang a local waterfowl sanctuary and whilst we were talking on the phone mumma flew in! A happy ending thankfully