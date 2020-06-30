Sign up
6 / 365
Texture
Sally -
@salza
- challenged me to "take a picture showing texture" for get pushed this week. Here is a start
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1517
photos
75
followers
64
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tags
get-pushed-414
Anne
ace
@salza
Here is my first try for this weeks challenge
June 30th, 2020
