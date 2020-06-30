Previous
Texture by 365anne
6 / 365

Texture

Sally - @salza - challenged me to "take a picture showing texture" for get pushed this week. Here is a start
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details

Anne ace
@salza Here is my first try for this weeks challenge
June 30th, 2020  
