First try for get pushed this week - April @aecasey said " Your challenge is to use the rule of odds." by 365anne
14 / 365

First try for get pushed this week - April @aecasey said " Your challenge is to use the rule of odds."

21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Anne ace
@aecasey Three chimneys for my first try at your challenge!
July 21st, 2020  
