Previous
Next
So here is an out-of-the-comfort-zone challenge - My challenge for you is to get a picture of gears or an engine. by 365anne
36 / 365

So here is an out-of-the-comfort-zone challenge - My challenge for you is to get a picture of gears or an engine.

22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
@timerskine So how about this? Well out of my comfort zone! Great challenge though. Hopefully more to follow this week
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise