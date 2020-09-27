Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 740
Barn owl
Day 9
I was fortunate to get onto a photography experience today at a local falconry centre. Barn owls are one of my favourite birds. This was taken with my phone but have lots of shots with my dslr.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Drew p Davies
@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
740
photos
10
followers
22
following
202% complete
View this month »
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 for 2017
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
owl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close