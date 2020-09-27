Previous
Barn owl by 365projectdrewpdavies
Photo 740

Barn owl

Day 9
I was fortunate to get onto a photography experience today at a local falconry centre. Barn owls are one of my favourite birds. This was taken with my phone but have lots of shots with my dslr.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Drew p Davies

I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
