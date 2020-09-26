Sign up
Photo 739
Anyone for coffee?
Day 8
I was giving this lovely coffee box set for my birthday last week. Just need to decide which one to start with.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Drew p Davies
@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
Tags
coffee
