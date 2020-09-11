Previous
Valle Crucis Abbey by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1172

Valle Crucis Abbey

The Chapter House. The Abbey was founded in 1201 by Prince Madog ap Gruffydd and The Cistercian Monks
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
