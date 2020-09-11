Sign up
Photo 1172
Valle Crucis Abbey
The Chapter House. The Abbey was founded in 1201 by Prince Madog ap Gruffydd and The Cistercian Monks
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
abbey
