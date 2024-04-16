Previous
Visiting Bee by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2485

Visiting Bee

A few rays of sun today to catch this bee visiting the forget-me-nots
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
A super capture, Maxine! Great focus with the bee and so pretty with the blue forget-me-nots! Fav
April 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture ! fav
April 18th, 2024  
