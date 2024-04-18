Sign up
Photo 2487
Reclaimed Metal Horses
This is an encounter between an ancient horse and a modern day race horse. I saw these sculptures outside a gallery that i was visiting to see the earring worn by King Charles I at his execution, (the photo I took of the earring was rubbish).
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
2
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th April 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful sculptures - love the blue glint and rusty shades on the metal , exquisite -fav
April 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 21st, 2024
