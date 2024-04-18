Previous
Reclaimed Metal Horses by 365projectmaxine
Reclaimed Metal Horses

This is an encounter between an ancient horse and a modern day race horse. I saw these sculptures outside a gallery that i was visiting to see the earring worn by King Charles I at his execution, (the photo I took of the earring was rubbish).
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful sculptures - love the blue glint and rusty shades on the metal , exquisite -fav
April 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 21st, 2024  
