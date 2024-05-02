Sign up
Photo 2501
Floors Castle
This is Scotland's largest inhabited castle and has been home to eleven generations of the Duke's of Roxburghe. It really is huge with only some of the castle shown in the photo.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
castle
