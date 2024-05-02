Previous
Floors Castle by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2501

Floors Castle

This is Scotland's largest inhabited castle and has been home to eleven generations of the Duke's of Roxburghe. It really is huge with only some of the castle shown in the photo.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
