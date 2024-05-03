Previous
Cheery-bye by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2502

Cheery-bye

A neighbour came over to say goodbye and supervise us packing up the car
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot !
May 4th, 2024  
